Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Trading Down 10%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 19,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

