Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.55. Approximately 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.09.

Colt CZ Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.89.

Colt CZ Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colt CZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colt CZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.