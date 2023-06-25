Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU) Trading Down 2.9%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.68. 1,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Onyx Acquisition Co. I comprises approximately 0.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.