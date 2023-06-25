Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 3,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

