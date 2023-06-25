Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Trading Up 4.9%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 181,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 698,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MVLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Movella in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Movella Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movella

Movella ( NASDAQ:MVLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 17,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 17,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Featured Articles

