Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.92. Fanhua shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 63,561 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $405.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

About Fanhua

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

