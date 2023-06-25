Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.92. Fanhua shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 63,561 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanhua Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $405.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
