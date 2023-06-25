NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.26

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.26 and traded as high as $36.51. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 17,003 shares.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Read More
- Get a free research report on NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.