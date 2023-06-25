NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.26

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.26 and traded as high as $36.51. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 17,003 shares.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

(Get Rating)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.