Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.32

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.32 and traded as high as $26.49. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 94,717 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $8,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 251,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Stories

