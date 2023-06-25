Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.18. Asure Software shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 2,586,340 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

