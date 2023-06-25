NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.74. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 2,354,467 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

