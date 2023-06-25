Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.87

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $33.75. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 6,358 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GBLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $459.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

