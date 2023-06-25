Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.30. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 25,118 shares.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Loop Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
