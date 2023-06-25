Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.30. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 25,118 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Loop Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Loop Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

