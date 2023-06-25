PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.49

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $28.93. PROS shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 837,511 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Insider Transactions at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PROS by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PROS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PROS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.