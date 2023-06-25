GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $6.75. GSI Technology shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 783,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

