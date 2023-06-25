Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 25,241,026 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

