National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.42

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.42 and traded as high as $50.72. National Beverage shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 178,289 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

National Beverage Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

