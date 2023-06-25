Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

Prologis stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.