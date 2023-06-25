Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.