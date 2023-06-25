Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.