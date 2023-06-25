Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

