Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 10,674 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

