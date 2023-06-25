Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.