Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 334 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

