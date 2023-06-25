Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

