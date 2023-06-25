Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 347,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.