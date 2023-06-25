Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.
In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
