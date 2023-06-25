Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

