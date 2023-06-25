Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $130,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
RYU opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
