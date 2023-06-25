Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $130,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

RYU opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.