561 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.