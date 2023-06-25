Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 2,157 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

