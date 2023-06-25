Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $165,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

