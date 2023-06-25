6,385 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.85 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.