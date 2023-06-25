Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Nordson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nordson by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $195.28 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

