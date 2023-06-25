Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 568 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after acquiring an additional 331,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

