1,879 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

