583 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.