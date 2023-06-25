5,274 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 98,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

