MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

