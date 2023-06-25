Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,630,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.