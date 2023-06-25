Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,630,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $156.63.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
