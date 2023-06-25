Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PTNQ opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $835.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.