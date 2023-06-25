954 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

