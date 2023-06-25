Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VBK stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.