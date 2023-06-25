Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 2,962 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.