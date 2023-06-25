Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

