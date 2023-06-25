1,476 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $950.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

