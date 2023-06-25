4,209 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

