3,057 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,719.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

