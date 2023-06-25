Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,172,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

