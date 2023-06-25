Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $119,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

