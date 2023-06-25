Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 1,036 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278,654.8% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 86,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $872,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

