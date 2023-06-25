Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 2,155 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,344 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,444 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,177,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.12 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

